Why Guardians Are Embracing First Round Bye In MLB Playoffs
The Cleveland Guardians are heading back to the playoffs. But, for the first time in the new postseason format, they'll watch the ALWS from the sidelines after they clinched a first-round bye.
However, the jury is still out on whether a bye is universally a good thing. Sure, at face value, getting a few extra days off and being able to line up your pitching is clearly a positive. However, that's not what history says.
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves each received first-round passes in the last two postseasons but lost in the NLDS after sitting out the ALWS. Each team just looked out of sync after taking a week off of major league games.
However, Vogt isn't letting any of those thoughts creep into his locker room. When asked about those unique situations and if the bye could be viewed as a negative, Vogt said, "Those are people's thoughts. It's nothing other than that. That's an opinion of somebody who wasn't on that team."
Vogt and his squad are viewing the bye as a positive and embracing the opportunity to rest and reset before the intensity of the playoffs.
"It's huge for our guys to get their rest. That's how we're looking at. It's five days to turn your brain off, work on some things, get your body back to neutral the best you can this late into the year. It gives us a chance to work on some things, work on a little detailed things that maybe we wouldn't get to if we were playing in the Wild Card series. This is definitely a positive ... we're going to look at this as a positive, we're going to look at this as a chance to reset and give our chance to win the division series."
Guardians ace, Tanner Bibee shared a similar sediment when asked about why the bye is so important.
"Getting those [off] days back-to-back, it's a nice little rejuvination for a lot of people. Espeically for a young team. I think just having those days off back-to-back, is super nice, especailly at the end," said Bibee.
There certainly can be something said for baseball being a game of rhythm, and there's no way you can simulate MLB at-bats during off days. However, for the Guardians this season, a first-round bye is a fantastic reward for a long season.
Cleveland is still dealing with questions about the pitching staff. Alex Cobb hasn't pitched in a major league game since September 1, and Vogt is still figuring out who should be in the rotation and who should come out of the bullpen.
This also gives arguably Cleveland's most important hitter, Steven Kwan, a little more time to heal up and find his swing before the postseason. The Guardians just activated him off the 10-day IL after he dealt with a back injury.
Also, the Guardians' biggest strength is their bullpen. The difference between a series loss or win may be heading into a playoff series with everyone available and healthy. Cleveland gets that with the bye.
Baseball fans can look at the past all they want, but it's just that—the past. A first-round bye for a Guardians team this season is undoubtedly a positive.