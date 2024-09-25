Cleveland Baseball Insider

Cleveland Guardians Activate All-Star Outfielder From Injured List

The Cleveland Guardians activate Steven Kwan off the injured list and option Myles Straw to Triple-A.

Sep 3, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) throws the ball in against the Kansas City Royals during warm ups prior to a game at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Guardians made some roster moves ahead of Wednesday night's series finale with the Cincinnati Reds. Cleveland is getting a nice boost with one of the best hitters in its lineup returning after he missed the last week and a half with an injury.

Steven Kwan Activated Off Injured List

The Guardians are getting their All-Star and Gold Glove left fielder back. Cleveland activated Steven Kwan off the injured list on Wednesday afternoon as a part of their roster moves.

Kwan was originally on the IL because of back soreness which started around two weeks ago.

Kwan was at one point hitting .400 on the season, but he's had a tough second half and has only hit .201/.305/.284 since the All-Star Break. The Guardians will need Kwan's offense to make a deep playoff run, so it was a smart idea not to have him play through the injury and get healthy before October.

Hopefully, Kwan can use these last four games of the season to get his swing back into a groove for the playoffs. Cleveland needs their leadoff hitter to be playing at a high level.

Aug 25, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) catches a ball hit by Texas Rangers third baseman Ezequiel Duran (not pictured) during the third inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Myles Straw Optioned To Triple-A

The Guardians initially brought back the Gold Glove center fielder with the intention that he could provide some late-game defense or contribute as a pinch runner off the bench.

Myles Straw appeared in seven games and collected four at-bats during his first MLB stint this season. Now, Straw heads back down to Triple-A but is still a depth option for the organization.

