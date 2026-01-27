Cleveland Guardians Linked to MLB All-Star in Free Agency

The Cleveland Guardians are less than a month away from reporting to spring training in Arizona, but they may not be done adding players to the roster.

The Guardians could benefit from adding another starting pitcher, which is why Bleacher Report writer Zachary D. Rymer listed former Toronto Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt as a potential option for Cleveland.

"There hasn't been a lot of action on Chris Bassitt throughout the winter. Only the Detroit Tigers are known to have interest in him, per Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic. It's a bit odd, considering that Bassitt has been a solidly above-average source of innings for seven years. He's perfect for a team that has a strong rotation up top, but which could use stability toward the back end," Rymer wrote.

"The Guardians match that description. The Gavin Williams-Tanner Bibee duo is solid, but Logan Allen and Slade Cecconi are average-ish types. The Guardians otherwise lack a solid option for the No. 5 spot. For what it's worth, Bassitt is an Ohio native who played college ball in Akron. That's only about an hour's drive from Cleveland."

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt throws to second for an out against Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Chris Bassitt Could Join Guardians

Bassitt began his MLB career in 2014 with the AL Central rival Chicago White Sox. After the season, he was traded to the Oakland Athletics in a six-player deal that sent former ace Jeff Samardzjia to the White Sox.

Bassitt was with the A's for seven years and he became an All-Star in his final season in Northern California in 2021. The following year, Bassitt was dealt to the New York Mets, where he spent the 2022 season. Then, he signed a three-year, $63 million deal with the Blue Jays and emerged as the leader in wins for the American League in 2023.

This past season in 2025, Bassitt was part of the Blue Jays pennant-winning club and helped them reach the World Series, however the team lost in seven games to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bassitt could provide a ton of experience to a young pitching staff that the Guardians currently have. The team could benefit from adding another arm to the team and Bassitt could eat a number of innings.

Bassitt has thrown at least 170 innings in each of the last four seasons, which could be crucial for a team that relies on its pitching staff to go deep into the playoffs.