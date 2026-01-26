Cleveland Guardians See Six Prospects Named To MLB Pipeline Top-100

The Cleveland Guardians will enter their 2026 season with six players on the MLB pipeline top-100 list, led by second baseman Travis Bazzana who checked in at No. 20 on the list. Bazzana was the No. 1 pick in the 2024 MLB Draft after an extremely successful career at Oregon State.

Bazzana, who is now 23 years old, was promoted to AAA back in August of 2025, where he accumulated four homers and hit at a .245 clip. While it is assumed Bazzana will begin 2026 in triple-A, it is feasible that Cleveland could call him up to see how their No. 1 overall pick from two years ago handles plate appearances at the major league level.

Outfielder Chase DeLauter named to top-100

Cleveland Guardians center fielder Chase DeLauter (34) watches his first career hit during the second inning of Game 3 of the American League Wild Card Series at Progressive Field, Oct. 2, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Checking in at No. 46 is outfielder Chase DeLauter. DeLauter saw valuable playing time as he made his MLB debut in the Guardians wild card series against the Detroit Tigers. DeLauter, who is 24 years old, battled through plenty of injuries in 2025, including a wrist injury that he would eventually get surgery on.

DeLauter moved up from No. 58 to No. 46 in the MLB pipeline from last year to now, and is expected to be with the Guardians in spring training competing for a starting role. DeLauter has played a healthy amount of minor league games, and has flourished in his career with triple-A Columbus, hitting at a .302 clip while collecting 40 doubles and 20 homeruns. DeLauter collected his first MLB postseason hit against the Tigers in game No. 2 of the American League wild card.

Guardians shortstop Angel Genao checks in at No. 66 on the list. Genao has struggled to break through into the major leagues with Cleveland, but he has plenty of time as he is only 21 years old. Genao has played 359 games in the minor leagues and has ammassed 22 home runs while collecting 180 RBI’S. At only 21 years of age, Genao could break into the top-50 or even top-40 by the time next years MLB pipeline is released.

Left-Handed Pitcher Excites Guardians Fans

Sep 25, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Parker Messick (77) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Left-handed pitcher Parker Messick slots in at No. 95 on the MLB pipeline list. Messick was a source of hope for Guardians fans in 2025. The lefty was called up to the MLB back on August 20th, and has snagged seven starts for the Guardians. Messick was fantastic in his outing, posting a 2.72 ERA in his starts.

First baseman Ralph Velazquez and catcher Cooper Ingle both cracked the list, at No. 89 and No. 99 respectively. The Guardians will hope one or two of the players in their pipeline are able to contribute to the team next year, with Bazzana holding the highest expectations.