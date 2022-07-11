Skip to main content

Guardians Standout Players Of The Week: July 11

Nolan Jones is the standout player of the week after just his first series in the Major Leagues.

Last weekend was full of firsts for Nolan Jones. He made his Major League debut, had his first career hit, his first Big League home run, and now he is the standout player of the week for the first time too!

It was no surprise that Jones won the fan vote after an impressive debut series during probably the most difficult week of the season for the team. The team's performance shouldn't take away anything Nolan did though.

Fans were expecting a big impact from Jones the second he officially got the call-up, and that is exactly what happened. In his first at-bat as an official member of the Guardians, he hit an RBI double down the line and gave the team an early 1-0 lead at the time. The next day he proceeded to blast in his first home run which blew the game open at the time.

When talking about his first few games, Nolan sounded thankful just to get the opportunity saying, "This has all been unbelievable for me. I mean this has been my dream my whole life, so to get this opportunity and to have all my family and friends up there cheering me on, it's all I've ever dreamed about."

The unbeliever part is Nolan's stat line after his first series. He finished in Kansas City batting .500 with five hits and four RBI. 

With the way that Jones has been playing, it's hard to see him exiting the lineup any time soon. It was a long wait for both fans and Nolan, but now we can be excited about his future with the team!

