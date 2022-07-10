Three Cleveland Guardians Are Headed To The All-Star Game

Emmanuel Clase, Jose Ramirez, and Andres Gimenez will represent the Guardians in the 2022 All-Star Game.

The Guardians have already exceeded a lot of people's expectations in 2022. As the youngest team in baseball, a lot of people outside of Cleveland weren't expecting them to be very competitive. But so far they have proved them wrong, thanks to the youth showing up strong.

Now they have three members of their roster headed to the All-Star Game to represent the team in Los Angeles!

Emmanuel Clase

The first Guardian who will be representing the team in Los Angeles at the 2022 All-Star game is Emmanuel Clase. This is Clase's first All-Star appearance and he deserves every bit of it!

He currently leads the American League in saves with 19 and has a 1.53 ERA, One of his most impressive stats is his 0.82 WHIP. Clase currently ranks in the 100th percentile in chase rate and fastball velocity and the 99th percentile in fastball spin. He's been absolutely dealing this season!

It will be a lot of fun to watch Clase and his 100 mph cutter go up against some of baseball's best hitters!

Jose Ramirez

Even though he didn't get the starting spot at third base, Jose Ramirez is still heading to the All-Star game. This is Ramirez's fourth career All-Star appearance for the Cleveland organization.

Jose being in the All-Star game is a no-brainer. He was in the early MVP conversation before cooling down over the last couple of weeks. Ramirez is still batting .290 and has 17 home runs.

He leads the American League with 66 RBI and continues to be the Guardians' most important player.

Andres Gimenez

If Andres Gimenez didn't make the All-Star game, then something was rigged. Thankfully, he does get the not and joins Clase with his first career All-Star appearance. Gimenez has had an incredible season and if the starting lineup was determined by stats, he would be starting at second base.

Gimenez has been one of the biggest surprises of the season so far. He has the best batting average for AL second basemen with a .299 and has showcased some incredible defense while ranking in the 77th percentile in outs above average.

Another interesting storyline that is sure to get brought up is that Francisco Lindor, the superstar he was traded for, did not make the National League All-Star roster.

Having three players in the All-Star game is a great way to represent the Guardians' youth and talent to the rest of the league. Fans will have a lot to watch for in the game!

