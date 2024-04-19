What We Learned About Guardians After Series Victory Over Red Sox
A lot of fans probably expected the Cleveland Guardians to be a better team than they were last season. However, their hot start is grabbing national headlines. We learned a lot more about this team as they took three of four games from the Boston Red Sox this week.
Gabriel Arias' Bat Needs To Be In Guardians Lineup
Brayan Rocchio won the shortstop battle out of spring training leaving Gabriel Arias in an awkward utility role. But there’s no denying the impact Arias has had when in the lineup and that was on display more than ever against the Red Sox.
Arias went 6-for-13 including three RBI playing in all four games against Boston. The strikeouts remain a concern, but his swing adjustments are helping him make more contact as of now.
How badly does Stephen Vogt want Arias to get more plate appearences? He gave him a shot in centerfield on game three. A position he’s never played in the big leagues before.
The Bullpen Isn’t Perfect
One of the biggest surprises of the season so far has been Cleveland’s lights-out bullpen. However, they did show their humanity against the Red Sox in game two.
Tyler Beede lasted just a third of an inning but gave up three earned runs on two hits and a walk. Cam Smith then gave up a go-ahead RBI double to Rafael Devers in his 0.2 innings of work. Emmanuel Clase also gave up an unearned run in the 10th inning, but that could be credited more to the extra-inning rule than anything.
This performance shouldn’t concern fans too much, an outing like this one was bound to happen at some point considering all the innings they had been asked to make up for. Plus, the Guardians still came back to win the game in extra innings.
Ben Lively Has Starter Material
Is this an overreaction? Maybe. But there was a lot to like about Ben Lively in his first start with the Guardians. He pitched 5.0 solid innings in game three, struck out seven batters, gave up three hits, issued two walks, and gave up two earned runs.
Lively appeared as both a starter and a reliever with the Cincinnati Reds last season. He has experience in the rotation and his first start is evidence that Cleveland could rely on him every four to five days.