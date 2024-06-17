What We Learned About The Guardians After Series Loss To Blue Jays
The Cleveland Guardians still hold a 5.0-game lead in the American League Central. However, they did lose a little ground after the Toronto Blue Jays took two of their three games from over the weekend.
Here are three things we learned about the Guardians after the series against the Blue Jays.
Will Brennan
Will Brennan put together one of his best series of the season against the Blue Jays, who are one of the best pitching teams in baseball. He hit .363 (4-for-11) and hit the crucial home run off Kevin Gausman in game two to help secure a Guardians victory.
There’s still a lot to like about Brennan’s game, but it’s been tough to find home regular plate appearances considering the emergence of David Fry, Kyle Manzardo getting reps at designated hitter, and some inconsistencies in Brennan's play.
This strong series proves that Silly Willy still needs regular at-bats to develop into the player he has shown flashes of. Finding those at-bats is another conversation.
Bullpen’s Work Load
Cleveland’s bullpen has been phenomenal this season, but they're only going to show more weaknesses in the additional innings they're asked to pitch. The bullpen was asked to pick up 13 innings in their series against the Blue Jays because the starters did not get past the fifth inning.
This all came to a head in the series finale when Nick Sandlin gave up a grand slam to Daulton Varasho which ended up being the difference maker in Toronto's win.
The bullpen’s workload specifically in this series highlights Celveland’s need to acquire another starting pitcher, maybe even two, before the trade deadline.
Daniel Schneemann’ Impact
It doesn’t matter if Daniel Schneemann is playing third base, center field, right field, shortstop, or second base, but he needs to be in Cleveland's everyday lineup. He hit .300 (3-for-10) in Toronto which included his first big league home run.
The Guardians offense is beginning to level out after a strong start, but Schneemann is simultaneously getting hot at the plate which could be a perfect solution to keeping the Cleveland offense rolling.