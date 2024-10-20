Cleveland Skipper Highlights Guardians Fan Support After Memorable Season
Something that makes Cleveland sports so special is the passion and dedication of the city's fans. That was true once again for the Cleveland Guardians, who received historic support from their fanbase during the regular season and filled the stands at Progressive Field during the playoffs.
This is something that is noticed inside the locker room. The support the Cleveland Guardians received over the last few months stuck with rookie manager Stephen Vogt even as their postseason run came to an end.
"Our fans were outstanding this year," said Vogt following Cleveland's ALCS Game 5 loss.
"We packed this place all year. They showed up. They supported us. Everywhere you go around town, there are Guardian shirts, hats, sweatshirts, flags on houses. This city loves their sports teams. That was really cool for me to learn over the course of this first year is how dedicated, loyal, and I'm thankful they embraced it, first-time manager taking over for a legend, and I couldn't be more thankful."
Anyone who attended a Guardians game over the summer knows this support firsthand. David Fry's comments from before the ALCS began also echoed Vogt's comments.
The team feels the support it has and tries to match that energy on the field. This could be one of the reasons the Guardians had the best home record in the American League last season, winning 50 games on their home turf.
Progressive Field hosted more than 2,000,000 million fans for the first time since 2017 and played 14 regular-season games, the most in a single season since 2001.
There's plenty to be excited about moving forward, and fan support should be just as vital for the coming seasons.