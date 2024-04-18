What Clicked For Carlos Carrasco Against Red Sox, Guardians News
Carlos Carrasco hasn’t had any bad starts for the Cleveland Guardians so far this season. However, there also hasn’t been one that he’s been able to pinpoint as a stepping stone or to build off of.
Finally, that all changed in Celveland’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox as the Guardians won the series with a 5-4 victory in the last game.
Cookie finished with six strikeouts, three walks, four hits, and two earned runs, in 5.2 innings of work. Most of Boston’s production came in the first inning when Carrasco was still trying to find his command, something he's struggled with to start the year.
“I was trying to be too perfect, said Carrasco about his early struggles. “That’s what happened and that’s what I get in the first one right there.”
What clicked for Carrasco after his first frame on the mound? It was all about a slight mindset change that helped him shut down Boston’s lineup the rest of the way, only allowing five baserunners (two reaching on errors) in the next four innings.
“After that, I just went back and thought about the same way I do in the bullpen. That’s what happened in the second, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth innings. I just went and attacked,” said Carrasco.
Cleveland's manager especially liked to see this adjustment which will hopefully translate to Carrasco's next start.
“That was outstanding,” said Stephen Vogt. “After the first, he really settled in and was efficient after that. We talk about just his veteran ability and make pitches. Even up to this point, when he’s struggled, he’s found a way to wiggle out of them. Really good for him to give us some length right there.”
Carrasco used to be a pitcher who could hit mid-90s with his fastball. Those days are long past him, but his veteran savviness is still something the Guardians can tap into which can lead to wins as we see here.