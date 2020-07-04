Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

Cleveland Indians Announce Plans to Explore Potential Name Change

Matt Loede

On the heels of the NFL’s Washington Redskins announcing they are having internal discussions to talk about possibly changing the name of the team, Friday evening the Indians announced they are going to have those same conversations about the nickname “Indians” for the franchise.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Zack Meisel reported first about the Indians internal meetings regarding a possible shift in the team’s name.

The team tweeted out the following Friday evening about meetings the front office will hold regarding a potential name change.

“We are committed to making a positive impact in our community and embrace our responsibility to advance social justice and equality,” the team said on twitter.

“Our organization fully recognizes our team name is among the most visible ways in which we connect with the community.

“We have had ongoing discussions organizationally on these issues. The recent unrest in our community and our country has only underscored the need for us to keep improving as an organization on issues of social justice.

“With that in mind, we are committed to engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward with regard to our team name.

“While the focus of the baseball world shifts to the excitement of an unprecedented 2020 season, we recognize our unique place in the community and are committed to listening, learning and acting in the manner that can best unite and inspire our city and all those who support our team.”

The report from The Athletic states that the franchise is serious about a potential name change, and that the club will even “consult with the Native American community, fans, players alumni and internal staff” before they make a final decision.

For now it appears that the Indians are acting alone in their decision to explore changing the name, and no pressure has come to this point from Major League Baseball.

The Tribe already made a big move away from their nickname when they announced they were no longer going to have Chief Wahoo on their uniforms anymore, and that they would be shifting away from the logo last season.

The nickname “Indians” has been a part of Cleveland’s fabric and culture for the past 105 years. Before that the team was had a number of other nicknames, including the Naps, Broncos, Bluebirds and Lake Shores.

None of the nicknames for the franchise stuck for more than one season until they were known as the “Naps” from 1903 to 1914, and then in 1915 the team officially became known as the “Indians.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indians Fans Speak Out Following News That Team is Considering a Name Change

Friday the Cleveland Indians announced plans to have meetings to discuss the hot button topic of the possibility of changing the name of the franchise away from "Indians." The move has drawn the ire of many fans, while others think that a move of the name is justified and should have happened sooner.

Matt Loede

After Leukemia Fight, Carrasco Says He's Ready for 2020 Season

Indians starter Carlos Carrasco, who last year at this time was battling for his life in a fight against leukemia, is back and ready to be a part again of the rotation in 2020.

T.J. Zuppe

Indians Sign Three, Roster Pool Up to 58 Players

The Indians continue to tweak their roster as camp opens for the team at Progressive Field as well as in Eastlake at Classic Park. Friday the team inked three players to minor league deals, sending one player to Eastlake and two veteran players to Progressive Field to workout with the Major League Indians.

Matt Loede

Bieber (Again) Slated to Start the Opener for the Indians, Knows a Fast Start is Critical in Short Season

Shane Bieber was on top of the world after being named the Indians opening day starter back in early March, only to see that taken away from him when the pandemic forced the shutdown of Major League Baseball. Now it looks like Bieber again is going to start come opening day, and he knows that a fast start is critical for he and the Indians in a short 60-game season.

Matt Loede

Cleveland Indians OF Delino DeShields Tests Positive for Covid-19 Virus

The Cleveland Indians are a fairly healthy bunch as they start spring training 2.0, but one player that is not with the team is outfielder Delino DeShields, who has tested positive for the covid-19 virus and will need a pair of negative tests before he can come to join the team in Cleveland.

Matt Loede

The Indians are Still in a Pickle When it Comes to Top Prospect Nolan Jones

The Indians infield is going to be in transition, possibly as early as 2021. The team has a big time prospect right now in the minors who is going to get plenty of looks working out in Eastlake at Classic Park, that being Nolan Jones. What does the future hold for Jones and where do the Indians see him fitting eventually on their big league roster?

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

What MLB Club is Built to Last as Spring Training 2.0 Approaches?

Baseball's second spring training of 2020 is set to get underway over the weekend, and there are plenty of question marks about each and every team and how the short 60-game season will play out. Join the crew at SI as they chat on spring training 2.0 and its biggest questions.

Matt Loede

Can Indians SS Francisco Lindor Hide the Noise of the Distractions Regarding His Future and Be Successful?

So much has been said about the status of Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, it's hard to think that he will be able to hide away from all the distractions of possibly being traded by the team that drafted him. If the Indians want any chance at being successful in 2020, it starts with Lindor being focused on playing and not worrying about his future outside of Cleveland.

Zach Shafron

Indians Hall of Fame SS Omar Vizquel Recalls His MLB Debut in April of 1989

Indians Hall of Fame shortstop Omar Vizquel made quite an impact in the Majors over his 24-year career, and in that time he made some amazing plays and had quite a few memorable moments. One moment that he and most ballplayers never forget is their first Major League game. Vizquel's first game and first series came back in 1989 with Seattle, as he and the team opened the season in Oakland against the A's.

Matt Loede

How Many MLB Players Will Not Take the Risk and Opt Out of Playing in 2020's Short Season?

A number of players have stated that the shortened season along with the high risk of contracting coronavirus is just too much and don't feel it's worth it to take a chance in playing in 2020. It will be interesting to see at the end of the day how many players in the end decide to simply sit back and watch and not take a chance playing in 2020.

Matt Loede