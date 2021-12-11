Former Guardians pitcher Plutko signs to play 2022 season in Korea

Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Former Guardians Pitcher Adam Plutko to Pitch in Korea
    Publish date:

    Former Guardians Pitcher Adam Plutko to Pitch in Korea

    Plutko signs deal with LG Twins in the KBO.
    Author:

    Plutko signs deal with LG Twins in the KBO.

    Former Cleveland Guardians RHP Adam Plutko has signed with the LG Twins of the Korea Baseball Organization. Plutko will receive a base salary of $500K with an additional $300K available in incentives.

    Plutko a former 2013 11th round draft pick out of UCLA for Cleveland spent seven seasons in the organization reaching the majors in 2016. He was never known for having electric stuff, but leaned command and intelligent deployment of his arsenal. Over his four years in majors with Cleveland, he amassed 217.1 innings over 50 games including 36 starts. Plutko over the same time had a 5.05 ERA with 156 strikeouts and 58 walks. 

    Plutko was traded from Cleveland to Baltimore prior to the 2021 season for cash considerations. In Baltimore he was used mainly out of the bullpen making just one start over 38 games. Plutko uncharacteristically struggled with control walking 27 batters over 56 1/3 innings leading to a 6.71 ERA. On August 15th, 2021, he was designated for assignment. Plutko cleared waivers and was sent to Triple-A Norfolk where he finished the rest of the season appearing in 10 games. On October 4th he elected to become a free agent.

    Now 30 years old, Plutko was most likely not going to receive an MLB contract for the 2022 season. His best bet would have been a minor league deal with an invite to spring training. Now he can look to possibly rejuvenate his career in the KBO in hopes to return to the majors in the future. For now, he at least has some job security with a chance to earn up to $800K for the 2022 season with the LG Twins.

