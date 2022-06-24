Would Extensive Absence For Ty France Effectively End Mariners' Season?

Ty France is set to undergo an MRI on Friday to determine if he has any ligament or other structural damage in his left arm. He exited the Mariners' 2-1 win over the Athletics on Thursday afternoon following a collision with Sheldon Neuse in the fifth inning.

Playing third base, Abraham Toro fielded a groundball off the bat of Neuse and fired it over to first, but the throw went wide and forced France to extend his glove towards home plate. Neuse, who appeared to divert from the base path, concurrently ran into the outstretched glove-side arm of France, which awkwardly bent backwards and sent Seattle's top hitter to the ground in a considerable amount of pain.

After the game, France expressed hopefulness that the injury would not lead to a significant amount of missed time. But until further inspections are done over the coming hours, France, the team and its fans alike will await the final verdict with bated breath.

If the injury does prove serious, however, would that effectively doom the Mariners in a season that is already slipping through their collective fingers at a rapid pace? Can general manager Jerry Dipoto and company stave off such a fate by responding with a trade?

Watch the video above as Ty Dane Gonzalez and Colby Patnode answer all that and more.

Go Inside the Mariners

Analysis: Moving Forward, Mariners Will Have Top-5 Bullpen in Baseball

Analyzing Mariners OF Jesse Winker's Swing With Tanner Stokey of Driveline Baseball

Analysis: Emphasizing Slider, Ken Giles Solid in First Appearance With Mariners

The 2022 All-'Mariners Killer' Team... So Far

Mariners OF Kyle Lewis' Toughness, Motivation Is Not Up For Debate

Mariners, Jesse Winker Avoid Arbitration With Two-Year Deal

Analysis: 5 Bats Mariners Should Target in 2022 MLB Draft

Analysis: What to Make of Mariners 2B Adam Frazier

With Nine Straight Scoreless Outings, Matt Brash Could Rejoin Mariners Soon

Reviewing Robbie Ray's Underwhelming Start to His Mariners Career

Mariners Seeing Resurgence From Cal Raleigh

Follow Us!

Subscribe to Locked On Mariners—the only FREE daily podcast covering the Seattle Mariners every day, Monday through Friday.

Or listen to listen the show on your podcast platform of choice!

Follow us on Twitter @InsideMariners, @LO_Mariners and @danegnzlz.

Follow us on Facebook!