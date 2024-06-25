Here is What Mariners' Manager Scott Servais Had to Say About Bryan Woo's Injury
Speaking after the Seattle Mariners loss against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night, M's manager Scott Servais provided a small update on starting pitcher Bryan Woo, who left the game in the top of the fourth injury with a hamstring injury.
Per Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710:
Nothing more from Servais on Woo. He will have imaging tomorrow. The hope is it is just a strain.
The imaging will likely be done this afternoon so the hope is that we'll know more about Woo's status by game time, but even that is unclear. It seems probable that Woo ends up on the injured list at this point, but we can't say until the reports on the imaging come back for sure.
Woo threw 3.0 innings before leaving with the injury and was charged with one unearned run on the night. The M's eventually lost 4-3, but that came well after Woo had exited the game. A talented righty, Woo now has a 1.55 ERA this year through eight starts. But as talented as he is, the injuries are becoming frustrating.
Woo debuted in 2023 and missed time because of elbow inflammation, and then started the year on the injured list this year with the same ailment. He recently skipped a start because of arm discomfort as well and it's becoming increasingly clear that the M's may need to acquire some starting pitcher insurance at the trade deadline if they want to try to win the American League West for the first time since 2001.
The M's will play the Rays again on Tuesday with first pitch at 3:50 p.m. PT.
