Rays Rally Late, Beat Mariners 4-3 on Yandy Diaz Single in 8th
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There's no question that Tampa Bay's Yandy Diaz has been on fire of late, so the Rays couldn't have asked for a better situation with the bases loaded in the eighth inning.
And Diaz delivered. Again.
Diaz ripped a single to right field, his second hit of the night, scoring two runs and helping the Rays steal a 4-3 decision from the Seattle Mariners. He now has a 17-game hitting streak and the Rays are 6-2 since last Sunday and now 39-40 on the season.
They were fortunate, too, because it looked like they were going to let this one get away. Starter Taj Bradley was solid for 5 1/3 innings, allowing just one run, and Colin Poche closed out the sixth inning with two quick outs.
But then it seemed strange to see back-of-bullpen reliever Chris Devenski on the mound in a tie game for the Rays. He's struggled all year and had given up home runs in consecutive games last Thursday and Friday.
But there he was in the top of the seventh, taking on the Mariners. And all he did was walk Seattle right fielder Dominic Canzone on five pitches and then tee up a 400-foot homer by designated hitter Mitch Garver on a full count. It gave the Mariners a 3-1 lead.
In the bottom of the eighth, Austin Voth got two quick outs but then walked Taylor Walls, who was hitting .091 coming into the game. Jose Siri singled and then catcher Ben Rohrvedt hit a ball down the left-field line for a ground rule double, forcing Siri to stay at third. Diaz then delivered the game-winner.
Bradley went 5 1/3 innings and allowed just two hits with eight strikeouts. The run came on a Cal Raleigh homer in the fourth inning. Colin Poche came in for him, and closed out the sixth with two quick outs to end the inning.
But Devenski, who's ERA is now 6.75 on the season, just didn't have it. The Garver shot was the ninth home run he's given up in just 26 2/3 innings of work. He walked two more batters before Rays manager Kevin Cash finally pulled him. Phil Maton got the last out in the seventh, and pitched a perfect eighth as well.
The drama started when Seattle starter Bryan Woo developed a right hamstring injury after allowing a single to Richie Palacios and had to leave the game after pitching three scoreless innings. Tyler Saucedo was given ample time to warm up because of the injury, but it clearly wasn't enough. His first pick-off throw to first sailed to the wall, and Palacios went all the way to third. Then Saucedo corked a wild pitch, and Palacios scored.
First to home without a single swing of a bat.
The two teams are back at it on Tuesday night. Zack Littel (2-5, 4.20 ERA) gets the call for Tampa Bay and Luis Castillo (6-8, 3.63 ERA) will start for the Mariners.
