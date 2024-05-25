JP Crawford Continues to Separate Himself in Seattle Mariners Leadoff History
Seattle Mariners' shortstop JP Crawford hit his 10th career leadoff homer for the team on Friday night in a loss to the Washington Nationals.
The M's lost 6-1 to Washington, with Crawford's first-inning homer serving as the only run of the night. It came off MacKenzie Gore and was smoked out to center field.
With the home run, Crawford continued to separate himself in team history. His ten leadoff homers are second-most all-time in team history to Ichiro Suzuki, who hit 37 of them. Julio Rodriguez is third with seven, while Mitch Haniger is fourth with six of them.
It was Crawford's first leadoff homer of the year. Josh Rojas actually has two of them, as he hit leadoff for a stretch while Crawford was on the injured list.
The M's were completely shut down by Gore and Co. on Friday night, but Crawford did have a multi-hit game. His 2-for-4 effort was the only multi-hit game by an M's player and raised his average to .214. If the M's are going to turn the offense around, Crawford will have to be a catalyst as he was in 2023. Last season, he hit .266 with a .380 on-base percentage, led the American League in walks, and popped 19 homers.
The M's will be in action on Saturday afternoon with first pitch against the Nationals coming at 1:05 p.m. PT. Logan Gilbert will pitch for Seattle against Trevor Williams for Washington.
The Mariners are currently 3-5 on this 10-game East Coast road trip.
