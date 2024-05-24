Mariners' Star Confident That Hard Work Will Pay Off Amid Struggles
After hitting 32 home runs and driving in 103 a season ago, it's been a very frustrating first two months of the year for Seattle Mariners' star Julio Rodriguez.
He's hitting a respectable .257 but has just two home runs, and he was dropped to sixth in the order on Thursday in a loss to the Yankees.
However, despite the struggles, he feels confident that he'll regain his form. Per a story from Ryan Divish of 'The Seattle Times:'
“I feel good,” he said. “I feel healthy. And if the results are not there, I’m not going to get scared. I’m going to keep working at it and keep trying to get better and keep helping this team win.”
Within the same article, manager Scott Servais said that he is most concerned with Rodriguez's timing, which is causing to foul off pitches and beat pitches into the ground.
The Mariners, who enter play on Friday at 27-24 and in first place in the American League West, desperately need him to get going. When right, Rodriguez is the kind of player who can carry a lineup, like we saw last August. With Mitch Garver, Mitch Haniger, Jorge Polanco and J.P. Crawford all out to slow starts this year, the M's have to have Rodriguez perform up to his capabilities.
The 23-year-old is a two-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger already in his career and is known as one of the best players in baseball, but it just hasn't manifested yet in 2024.
The M's will take on the Washington Nationals on Friday night at 3:45 p.m. PT.
