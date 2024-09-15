Kansas City Royals All-Star Looking to Join Former Seattle Mariners Legend in History
Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. is looking to join former Seattle Mariners legend Alex Rodriguez in baseball history as the 2024 season nears its end.
Per @JayHayKid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast on social media:
Bobby Witt Jr. would be just the 2nd SS in MLB history to win the batting title in a season with 30+ HR and 100+ RBI, along with Alex Rodriguez in 1996.
Witt Jr. is having an incredible season that is likely to earn him a top-two finish in MVP voting in the American League. He's hitting a league-best .333 with 31 homers, 102 RBI and 28 stolen bases. He's got a .984 OPS and his batting average is 12 points higher than Aaron Judge (.321).
He's one of the best players in baseball and has the Royals in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
Rodriguez, who became a villain in his career because of his connection to the Steroid Era, is one of the best players in Seattle sports history.
Drafted No. 1 overall in the 1993 MLB Draft, Rodriguez made his debut with the Mariners in 1994, staying through the 2000 season. He made the All-Star team four times with the Mariners and won that batting title in 1996, when he hit .358. He also hit 42 homers and stole 46 bases in an incredible 1999 season. He helped the Mariners to the playoffs in the 1995, 1997 and 2000 seasons.
He also famously played for the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees, winning a World Series with the Yankees in 2009.
