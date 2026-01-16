The Seattle Mariners entered the Major League Baseball 2026 International Signing Day with a history of success. Some of the team's top players and prospects were a product of the pipeline. So general manager Justin Hollander and team president Jerry Dipoto looked to keep the talent flowing, as they added global prospects on Wednesday.

The team focused on signing Dominican outfielders Juan Rijo (rated as MLB Pipeline's #12 prospect) and Gregory Pio (#32), plus infielder Leonardo Reynoso (#48). These were the three names that Seattle acquired that fell inside the top-50 potential stars available.

Others added this week included OFs Jarvis Gomez and Ambeiro Recio, adding talent and depth toan already stocked Mariners farm system. The franchise has followed a strong player development strategy, and it's starting to pay dividends at the big-league level. That should continue with a few of the talents the team picked up this week.

The Mariners received $7,357,100 in pool money this year, with the duo of Rijo ($2.2 million) and Pio ($2.9 million) reportedly commanding much of it. Reynoso will also land a $750,000 bonus, per a source close to the situation.

Julio Rodriguez was a successful international signing

Sep 6, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez (44) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

One of the M's prospects who was a product of International Signing Day is Julio Rodriguez in 2017. J-Rod inked a deal worth $1.75 million as a top prospect from the Dominican Republic. Today, he's considered the front-runner for the American League Most Valuable Player Award in 2026.

Since that dy nine years ago, Rodriguez has matured into the face of the franchise and one of the best players in the game today. So, the team can only hope to reach that same level of success with one of this year's signings.

