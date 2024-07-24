Mitch Garver Appears to Be Falling Out of Favor For Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners' anemic offense is looking for answers in any possible way right now. As a result of that, they appear content to take away Mitch Garver's playing time.
Garver is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday as the Mariners finish out the series with the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. It's the second straight day that he hasn't played and given that both JP Crawford and Julio Rodriguez are out and the lineup isn't at full strength, it's even more noteworthy that Garver is not playing.
Signed to a two-year deal this past offseason, Garver hasn't produced as hoped in Seattle. Though he's a good clubhouse guy with a discerning eye, he's hitting only .168 this season through 280 at-bats. He's got 12 homers and 37 RBI, which rank high for this tepid group of M's hitters, but the strikeouts have been a major problem. He's fanned 103 teams already, which is more than he did last season with the Texas Rangers in fewer at-bats.
Garver has had an up-and-down career and this appears to be one of the downs in his cycle. After bursting onto the scene with 31 homers in 2019, he's habitually struggled to stay on the field and has seen his average fluctuate wildly. He hit .256 in 2021 with the Twins, then .207 in 2022 with Texas. He hit .270 a season ago with the Rangers and now has hit the .168 with Seattle.
The Mariners are using recent minor league call up Jason Vosler at DH on Wednesday as they look to avoid the sweep.
