Seattle Mariners Playoff Odds are Now Under 50 Percent
The Seattle Mariners have seen a stark reduction in playoff odds since coming out of the All-Star break.
According to @JayHayKid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast, the M's have seen those odds fall to under 50 percent at the moment.
Largest Changes in Postseason Odds since All-Star Break:
Royals: +26.8% (32.6—59.4)
Red Sox: -17.4% (51.8—34.4)
Mariners: -11.8% (56.9—45.1)
Now, despite the feeling in front of Mariners fans right now, all hope is not lost. The M's are still in a tie for first place in the American League West and still have five games in front of them against the Angels and White Sox this week. Furthermore, they have one of the easiest schedules remaining in all of baseball. They also are just one win against the Astros away from owning the head-to-head tiebreaker for the American League West crown. The trade deadline is coming and reinforcements could be on the way.
They are going to play the Astros three more times this year and also will play the Red Sox, a team they are battling with for a wild card spot, as well as the Yankees, so they do have some semblance of directly controlling their playoff fate.
All that said, the situation is bleak right now. Ty France is gone, JP Crawford and Julio Rodriguez are hurt and the M's seem content to waste some of the best starting pitching in recent memory. All while the Astros have been insanely hot over the last three weeks.
If the Mariners are going to start to exercise some of these recent demons, it better start on Tuesday night when they host the Angels at 6:40 p.m. PT.
