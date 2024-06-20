Popular Mariners Fan on "X" Had Pizza Delivered to J.P. Crawford After Ejection
Seattle Mariners' shortstop J.P. Crawford got a 'pick me up' from an M's fan after being ejected on Wednesday night as the fan had a pizza delivered to Crawford at Progressive Field.
Seriously.
Let's start from the top:
Trailing 3-0 in the fifth inning on Wednesday night, Crawford was called out on strikes by home plate umpire Doug Eddings. Crawford didn't like the strike two or strike three call, and also didn't like calls in a prior at-bat. Eddings tossed both him and manager Scott Servais.
At that moment, popular M's "X" user @thejagepage decided to have a pizza delivered to Crawford at the Progressive Field clubhouse. He posted his updates on social media which included his instructions for the Uber Eats driver.
We knew that Crawford received the pizza because he posted a picture of the pizza with a message to @thejagepage in a direct message.
A similar thing happened in Anaheim in 2022 when former M's outfielder Jesse Winker was ejected after a brawl against the Angels.
It's a nice story but it's also one that shows how much Crawford resonates with the fans of the team. A team leader, he's likable and personable and @thejagepage clearly enjoyed standing up for him like he constantly stands up for Seattle.
Unfortunately, the pizza story was the best part of the night for the M's, who were beaten 8-0 by the Guardians. The two teams will be back in action on Thursday morning with first pitch coming at 10:10 p.m. PT.
Seattle is 44-32 on the season.
