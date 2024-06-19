Brady's Spin: What Are the Mariners Doing with Tyler Locklear?
The Seattle Mariners are trying to toe a very difficult line between having the best possible roster - and hurting a young player's development.
At the core of this debate is Tyler Locklear, the team's No. 8 overall prospect, according to MLB.com. He was promoted to the big leagues just about two weeks ago when Ty France suffered a fracture in his heel. In France's absence, he played almost every day at first base, popping two home runs and showing a discerning eye to go along with his power.
However, France is back as of Tuesday night and the Mariners' roster situation is now murky. The M's roster is undoubtedly better with Locklear on it, as the offensively-challenged M's can use anyone who can hit the ball out of the ballpark, but are they doing him harm in the name of helping the current team?
Let's examine:
Take Tuesday's lineup for example
The Mariners played France at first, Mitch Garver at DH, Cal Raleigh at catcher and put Mitch Haniger on the bench. With that grouping alone, the M's already had an "odd-man-out" with Haniger, so now with Locklear they have two. Are they prepared to bench multiple people they like per day to get Locklear in the lineup? It doesn't seem likely, does it? Sure, they could put Locklear at first and bench France, but they are still putting someone else on the pine, and it just seems like too many bodies to navigate.
Would someone like Samad Taylor, who doesn't offer the upside of Locklear, actually fit the roster better?
How about Locklear's development?
Locklear got 476 collegiate at-bats at Virginia Commonwealth and has 630 career minor league at-bats, so it's not like he's never swung the bat before, but he's only taken 67 at-bats above Double-A. At some point, he does need to play regularly so he can continue getting better. France is only under contract through 2025 and it seems increasingly less likely that the M's will pay him, so you'd have to assume they'd want Locklear to be the regular first baseman for that season. How can he do that if he just sits the bench for extended stretches?
The problem doesn't seem like it will go away
The M's have been linked to both Pete Alonso and Vlad Guerrero Jr. on the trade market. If they acquire ANOTHER first baseman, the problem is only made worse. Furthermore, even if they were to trade France in a deal for one of those guys, we're right back where we started.
