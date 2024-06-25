Mariners Provide Injury Update on Starter Bryan Woo
Update, 5:50 p.m. PT: The Mariners have confirmed that Woo left with right hamstring tightness.
The frustrating season for Seattle Mariners' starting pitcher Bryan Woo continued on Monday night as he was forced to leave his start against the Tampa Bay Rays after just three-plus innings.
While we don't like to speculate on injuries, Woo appeared to be trying to work out his back or hamstring area, with the hamstring being the more likely spot of trouble.
Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 had this on social media as the situation was unfolding.
Well this is not good. Cal saw something. Trainer to the hill to look at Woo. Oh no. Leg injury. Coming out.
Woo was unable to throw a warmup pitch, as indicated by our own Tom Brew, who is at Tropicana Field this week.
Woo looked emotionally shaken up as he was leaving the field, as this is just the latest in a slew of issues for him. He underwent Tommy John surgery in college and has spent time on the injured list in each of the last two seasons with elbow inflammation. He also recently missed a start because of arm discomfort.
He allowed five hits and one unearned run in those three-plus innings. He walked none and struck out three. His ERA for the year is 1.55, and if he's forced to missed time, it would be a big loss for an M's team with eyes on winning the American League West for the first time since 2001.
Should he have to miss time, Emerson Hancock would likely be the call-up from Triple-A, but Jhonathan Diaz could fill in as well.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
1) One of the most memorable games in M's history happened on this day in 1997
2) Former WS champion reliever begins rehab assignment for M's
3) M's top prospect takes home minor league honor after huge week