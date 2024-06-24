Mariners' Top Prospect Earns Minor League Honor For Huge Performance
Congratulations are in order for Seattle Mariners' top prospect Felnin Celesten, who earned Arizona Complex League Player of the Week honors from Minor League Baseball.
Per the M's Player Development Group on social media:
After a dominant week in the Arizona Complex League, Felnin Celesten has been named Player of the week #TridentsUp
Celesten hit .692 for the week with nine hits, a homer, seven RBI and a .714 on-base percentage. He had a 1.308 slugging percentage and is just 18 years old. The shortstop prospect is the M's No. 5 overall prospect right now, according to MLB.com.
In 31 games this year, he's hitting .341 with three homers, 27 RBI and five stolen bases. Along with Colt Emerson and Cole Young, he is one of the M's coveted middle infield prospects.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Signed for $4.7 million as the No. 2 prospect in MLB Pipeline’s international class for 2023, Celesten immediately ascended near the top of the organization’s rankings with perhaps as much upside as any position player in the system. The switch-hitting shortstop has even been touted with the highest ceiling of any international shortstop in a decade, including Marco Luciano and Robert Puason. A huge factor in that hype was related to his performances in Colombia and the U.S., along with grander tournaments in the Dominican Republic against older competition.
It's well known that the M's will be looking for upgrades at the trade deadline and Celesten will be heavily coveted by other teams. We'll see if the M's are able to retain him even as they chase major league success.
