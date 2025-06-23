Seattle Mariners Accomplish History They've Never Done Before in Weekend Series Win
The Seattle Mariners earned a much-needed series win over the Chicago Cubs this past weekend at Wrigley Field, taking two-of-three from the National League Central leaders. While the hot and windy weather were difficult to contend with, the M's took advantage, creating multiple instances of offensive history.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
The @Mariners have had multiple players record 2+ HR in the same game (Cal Raleigh & Mitch Garver on Friday; Dominic Canzone & Donovan Solano today) twice in the same series for the first time in franchise history.
For much of the year, the Mariners offense has been reliant on the top of the order to make things happen, but they got contributions from up-and-down the lineup in this series, which is what they've been looking for all season long.
The M's are now 39-37 and five games back in the American League West. They are also tied for the third and final wild card spot in the American League, though it's a little too early to be talking wild card positioning.
The M's last made the playoffs in 2022, when they advanced to the American League Division Series. They haven't been to the American League championship Series since 2001.
They'll be back in action on Monday afternoon when they take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. First pitch is set for 4:40 p.m. PT as All-Star hopeful Bryan Woo toes the slab against tall right-hander Bailey Ober.
The M's won in extra innings in a game started by Ober earlier this season. Seattle is 2-1 against the Twins on the year.
