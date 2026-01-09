The Seattle Mariners sign veteran Patrick Wisdom to a minor league deal

The Mariners have agreed to a minor league contract with former Chicago Cubs third baseman/first baseman Patrick Wisdom. The deal also includes a spring training invite, according to a report from JustBaseball.com’s Aram Leighton.

Wisdom played overseas in 2025, hitting .236 with 35 home runs and 85 RBI for the Kia Tigers of South Korea's KBO League. For a general comparison, baseball scouts and analysts say that the level of play in the organization is "somewhere between Double-A and Triple-A, on average, though the best players are more likely to be MLB-quality."

Wisdom has played all or parts of seven seasons in MLB, including a prior stint with the Mariners that was barely a cup of coffee. He was acquired by the club in November 2019, but he was released in August 2020 without playing a game for the organization.

Wisdom will compete in Spring Training

Jul 28, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Patrick Wisdom (16) celebrates after hitting a home run during the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Wisdom was the St. Louis Cardinals' 2012 first-round draft pick and has a career .209 batting average with 88 home runs and a .750 OPS over 455 games in the big leagues. While it's likely he willbe assigned to Triple-A or is released, a strong showing in Spring could reignite his Major League career.

He had standout seasons with the Cubs, including hitting 28 home runs in 2021, 25 in 2022, and 23 in 2023. His productivity tapered off in 2024, and he chose the option of playing abroad. Now, he's looking for a revival with an established, winning ballclub. If he still shows some pop from the right side of the plate, he could be suiting up for Seattle on Opening Day.

