Mariners Could Scour Waivers Market in Search of This Coveted Position, Per Insider
According to Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times, the Seattle Mariners could be on the hunt for relievers on the waiver market.
Per Divish on "X:"
Something to monitor over the next few days is the number of players placed on waivers by teams in hopes they will be claimed and not have to pay the last month of salary. Players must be with an org before Sept. 1 to be eligible for the postseason. M's will probably monitor the relievers put on waivers.
As we saw last year with the Los Angeles Angels, teams will start dumping players who they no longer want to pay in hopes of saving a little money. We've already seen the San Francisco Giants place lefty reliever Taylor Rogers on waivers. At 68-66, the Mariners will have a chance to snag players before every team with a worse record than them. Right now, they'd have priority ahead of the Kansas City Royals, Boston Red Sox, Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros, all teams they are battling with for playoff spots.
To Divish's point, the Mariners certainly could use another relief arm or two. Trent Thornton has been iffy of late, as has Tayler Saucedo. Gabe Speier has been iffy all season. Rogers would represent an upgrade over both Saucedo and Speier as the left-handed specialist.
The 33-year-old Rogers is 1-4 this year but has a 2.45 ERA. He's struck out 59 batters in 51.1 innings.
The Mariners will be back in action on Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels at 6:38 p.m. PT.
