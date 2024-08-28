Mariners' Julio Rodriguez Finally Breaks Home Run Drought, Goes Deep vs. Tampa Bay Rays
Seattle Mariners superstar Julio Rodriguez finally broke his home run drought on Wednesday afternoon as the M's took on the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park.
Batting in the fifth inning against lefty Tyler Alexander, Rodriguez deposited a 3-2 pitch in the left-field bullpen. That made it 5-1 at the time. It was part of a four-run inning, as Victor Robles also hit a two-run home run just two batters earlier. Randy Arozarena would homer later and the M's won 6-2.
For Rodriguez, it was his 12th home run of the season and first since July 20. Now, he was on the injured list from after the game on July 21 until Aug. 11, but he had still gone 15 games without a big fly. It's been that kind of year for Rodriguez, who has been fighting himself at every turn. He's hitting .253 with the 12 homers and just 43 RBI. This comes after he hit 32 homers and drove in 103 a year ago.
Rodriguez made the All-Star Game in each of the last two seasons and was also named a Silver Slugger in those years. If the Mariners are going to get hot and make a run at the playoffs here in 2024, they are going to desperately need him to get going and help carry a generally-lagging offense.
The M's are 68-66 on the year after the win on Wednesday. They trail the Houston Astros, who won on Wednesday themselves, by 3.5 games in the American League West.
The Mariners will be off on Thursday before opening up a new series in Anaheim against the Angels on Friday. The Astros begin a series against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday.
