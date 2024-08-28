Seattle Mariners Reporter Paints Grim Picture For Offseason Ahead
The Seattle Mariners are not yet done with this season, entering play on Wednesday at 3.5 games back in the American League West race. That said, it's never too early to look ahead to the offseason.
And according to Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times, that offseason could represent some fairly grim times for M's fans.
Divish made several interesting comments (although some speculative) on the "Marine Layer Podcast" this week.
In the appearance, he discussed the front office's repeated public relations nightmares, but also discussed the impact of continued organizational financial trouble. In that regard, he said that the M's are not going to overpay to bring in offense this offseason. With that, they may be forced to trade a great starting pitcher, potentially Logan Gilbert.
Furthermore, he said they may spin off Randy Arozarena in a trade this offseason unless the budget goes up. Arozarena will be due somewhere between $12-15 million next year and upwards of $18-20 the year after that.
Divish also wonders how much the finances will play into the decision of whether or not to pick up the team option ($12 million) on Jorge Polanco in 2025.
Furthermore, there are the M's continued issues of wanting to sign George Kirby and Cal Raleigh to contract extensions. If they don't have the money to bring in guys from the outside, how will they handle the internal things as well?
The Mariners and Rays finish up their series on Wednesday at 1:10 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Park.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the Mariners getting closer to the Astros in the AL West race. What is his goal by September? Furthermore, we examine the recent comments by now-fired hitting coach Brant Brown, the approach at the plate from Julio Rodriguez and our takeaways from the first few games of the Dan Wilson-era. CLICK HERE:
HISTORIC STAFF: With Bryce Miller's dominant outing on Monday, three different Mariners pitchers are now part of the record books. CLICK HERE:
NO SOTO: The Seattle Mariners apparently aren't likely to be in play for Juan Soto this offseason. Here's why. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: