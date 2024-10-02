Seattle Mariners Join Arizona Diamondbacks in Wild 2024 Baseball History
The Seattle Mariners have joined the Arizona Diamondbacks in some weird 2024 baseball history.
Per Boston Sports Gordo on social media:
Crazy but true:
The Arizona Diamondbacks scored the most runs in baseball, 886.
The Seattle Mariners allowed the fewest runs in baseball, 556.
Both teams missed the playoffs.
Yup, the Mariners missed the playoffs (85-77) despite having the best pitching staff in baseball. With Logan Gilbert, Bryce Miller, Bryan Woo, Luis Castillo and George Kirby, the M's had the best starting staff in the league. They led the league by a wide-margin in quality starts with 92.
While the bullpen was not as dominant as its been in the last few years, Andres Munoz made the All-Star team and put together an excellent season at the back end. Collin Snider developed into a late-game option and rookie Troy Taylor put together a nice run after coming up in mid-August.
The Mariners bullpen should get better in 2024 if they can get a full year out of Gregory Santos. The hard-throwing right-hander missed most of the season because of multiple injured list stints. Furthermore, the M's are planning on getting Matt Brash back from Tommy John surgery sometime around mid-June of next year., which would help as well.
This offseason, the M's will be tasked with trying to build an offense that can support that pitching staff. When the Mariners look back at why they didn't make the playoffs, they can point to a largely-anemic offense as the main reason why. The Mariners could be looking at upgrading first base, second base and third base this offseason.
