A full season of Josh Naylor will be a huge boost for the Mariners in 2026

When the Seattle Mariners traded to acquire first baseman Josh Naylor, they knew they were getting a great hitter, a solid first baseman, and a high-character guy, but his quick assimilation into the Emerald City and immediately inking a deal to stay have endeared him to the organization and its fans.

Naylor, 28, was only briefly a free agent this offseason before he quickly signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract in November. Acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks in late July, he played well for the Mariners for the remainder of the year, batting .299 with nine home runs, 33 RBI, and 19 stolen bases in 54 games. He chipped in with a .340 average, three home runs, and five RBI in 12 games for the M's during the postseason.

Convinced that he should be their highest priority over the winter, things fell into place for the Mariners' front office, as they now have a stalwart and first, and the type of clubhouse leader and mentor to younger players that any franchise would be lucky to have.

Naylor is right at home in Seattle

After playing for three other teams in his first seven seasons, Naylor appears to be at home in the Pacific Northwest. And if his play matches the same type of numbers that he's put up in the past, the Mariners will be nice and comfortable... from atop first place in the division.

Naylor adds another bat to an already-potent lineup that features catcher Cal Raleigh and centerfielder Julio Rodriguez. That trio being together for the coming years should keep the Mariners in the hunt in the AL West for the immediate future. Naylor has hit 104 homers and driven in 435 runs. While those aren't massive figures, it's his play in recent seasons that Seattle's management hopes he can replicate in 2026 and beyond.

