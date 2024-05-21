Julio Rodriguez Did Some Things Speed Wise He Hasn't Done All Season on Monday
The Seattle Mariners came from behind to stun the New York Yankees on Monday night, 5-4, at Yankee Stadium.
The M's were propelled by a four-run ninth inning against Yankees' closer Clay Holmes to move to 26-22 on the season. They remain in first place in the American League West.
Julio Rodriguez started that game-winning rally with an infield single, which helped re-write his own personal leaderboard for 2024.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
each of Julio Rodríguez’s 2 fastest home-to-first times of the season have been today:
4.16 sec on first-inning groundout
4.20 sec on ninth-inning infield single
both with an elite, 31.0 ft/sec sprint speed
Rodriguez is having a weird year at the plate, hitting just two home runs to this point, but he's still undeniably electric when he gets going on the bases. Until Rodriguez starts driving the ball out of the ballpark again, he's going to need to keep using his speed as well.
For the game, Rodriguez was 1-for-4, but he extended his hitting streak to eight games. He is hitting .274 for the season with a .652 OPS. We wrote earlier on Monday about his struggles this season and about the lens through which fans view them.
The Mariners will take the field against the Yankees again on Tuesday afternoon. First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. PT as Bryan Woo (SEA) goes up against Clarke Schmidt (NYY).
Woo is 1-0 with a 0.93 ERA through two starts while Schmidt is 5-1 with a 2.49 ERA. As always, we'll have a full game preview for you.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT:
1) Mariners beat Yankees in series opener, here's how it happened
2) Mariners' top prospect Colt Emerson injured, sidelined for up to a month