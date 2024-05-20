Seattle Mariners Lose Top Prospect For Potentially Up to a Month with Injury
After leaving a game last week with injury for Single-A Modesto, Seattle Mariners' top prospect Colt Emerson could be out of action for up to a month.
Per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times on social media:
Colt Emerson has a small fracture in his foot after fouling a ball off it. He will wear a boot for two weeks.
He could be out up to four weeks
Emerson is currently ranked the No. 3 prospect in the Mariners' organization, per MLB.com. He's also the 51st prospect in all of baseball as of the new rankings from the same site. He is also in the Top 100 prospects in Baseball America's rankings.
The 18-year-old was the M's first-round pick in the 2023 draft and is hitting .271 this season through 19 games. He's got two homers and 14 RBI.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
The athleticism Emerson has as a former all-state wide receiver shows up on the baseball field consistently. He has a smooth left-handed swing geared for hard contact and his advanced approach was on display as he walked nearly as often (17 times) as he struck out (20) during his pro debut. Thought to be a definitive hit-over-power guy, his pop showed up much more than anyone anticipated, and his bat speed plus strength should continue to translate to in-game power.
At the major league level, the Mariners are taking on the New York Yankees on Monday night. First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. PT.
