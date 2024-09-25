Seattle Mariners Leader Offers Blunt Assessment of Performance in Crucial Loss
The Seattle Mariners lost to the Houston Astros 4-3 on Tuesday night in Houston. With the loss, the M's are now 81-77. While they still have a miniscule 2.9 percent chance to make the playoffs (per Fangraphs), the loss on Tuesday took them out of any chance to win the American League West, which has now been claimed by the Astros.
Regardless of how this season officially ends, the Mariners will look back at this season as one of missed opportunity. Seattle had a 10.0 game lead in the division as late as June 18th and failed to hold on. There were several games - and series - which will be looked back on as catastrophic in the long run.
The M's had plenty of chances throughout the year to finish the Astros off and they had plenty of chances on Tuesday night as well. Seattle held a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning but couldn't hold on. Furthermore, trailing 4-3 in the sixth, they had runners at second and third but couldn't score as J.P. Crawford struck out and Luke Raley grounded out.
Furthermore, the M's had another chance in the eighth inning but failed to capitalize. They had runners at first and third with one out but Mitch Garver popped up and Crawford struck out against Josh Hader.
After the game, Crawford offered a blunt assessment of his game - and his season. (Warning, some of the language might not be suitable for all readers).
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:
J.P. Crawford, postgame:
“Sh*tty. I didn’t do my job. I’ve got to do better than that. … It’s been a sh*tty year at the plate, plain and simple.”
Crawford has played excellent defense at shortstop but has generally experienced a frustrating year. He was injured at the beginning of the year and missed a month with a broken finger later on. One of the leaders of this team, he's hitting just .202 this season with nine homers and 37 RBI. That pales in comparison to his 2023 that saw him hit .266 with a .380 on-base percentage. He also had 19 home runs.
The Mariners will play the Astros again on Wednesday morning at 11:20 a.m. PT.
