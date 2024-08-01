Seattle Mariners Manager Wants Trade Deadline Day to Be Off Day on MLB Schedule
BOSTON -- Major League Baseball fans are often excited by the trade deadline at the end of each July. Fanbases are energized by the idea of seeing their teams add to their rosters for an effort to reach the postseason or win the World Series, and clubhouses can be re-invigorated by new additions as well.
However, as exciting as the deadline can be for some, it can be very chaotic and nerve-wracking for others. Players don't know if they will be getting shipped out, sent down, or designated for assignment based on roster issues that the trade deadline brings about.
To that end, Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais said on Tuesday (deadline day) that he would like to see the trade deadline come on an off-day in the Major League Baseball schedule.
"It's a very anxious time and I think that probably the 10 days to two weeks leading up to it, all the rumors fly. And today with the media, and social media, it's just non-stop, and it really affects guys. It affects them, their families, the people around them, just so much uncertainty that goes on. One of the things that got thrown out is that trade deadline day should be an off day in the big leagues."
In addition to the uncertainty for the players, there's also uncertainty for the clubs themselves. Servais cited situations where managers don't know which guys will be available on trade deadline day,. He said that players can get dealt during games and leave teams short roster-wise, and that situational baseball can be hard to plan for when you have guys that just randomly get moved before or during games.
At this year's trade deadline, the Mariners acquired four players in Randy Arozarena, Yimi Garcia, JT Chargois, and Justin Turner.
The Mariners are off on Thursday but will return to T-Mobile Park on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies.
They are 57-53 and tied for first place in the American League West.
