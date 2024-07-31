Seattle Mariners On Pace to Make Impressive Team History on the Basepaths
The Seattle Mariners, who have had offensive issues most of the season, are on pace to make some amazing team history on the basepaths.
As they've had to turn to alternative methods in order to score runs, Seattle is now 84-for-103 in stolen base attempts this season. That 81.5 percent success rate is on pace to break the current team record of 80.6 percent back in 2001. That note came from the Boston Red Sox PR group.
The M's stole two more bases in Tuesday's 10-6 win over the Red Sox, with Victor Robles and Dylan Moore each sniping second base.
The M's 84 steals rank 11th in all of baseball. The 19 caught stealings are tied for 15th, showing that the M's have been effective on the bases relative to the rest of the league.
It's been a joint effort for Seattle as only two players have double-digit thefts on the year. Moore leads the way with 20 and the injured Julio Rodriguez has 18. Outside of them, Robles has nine, Luke Raley has seven and Josh Rojas has six. Thirteen different players have stolen bags for Seattle, including the recently-traded Jonatan Clase, who now plays in the Blue Jays system.
One more note on that 2001 team that this team is looking to pass? That was the rookie year for Ichiro Suzuki and the year that the M's won 116 games, so any time you can best that team in history, you've done something impressive.
The Mariners will take on the Red Sox again in the series finale on Wednesday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. PT.
