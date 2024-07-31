Mariners Starting Pitcher Goes Viral For Tim Wakefield Tribute on Wednesday
Pitching at Fenway Park on Wednesday afternoon, Seattle Mariners pitcher George Kirby honored the recently-passed Tim Wakefield with a first pitch knuckleball.
Daniel Kramer of MLB.com had the video and confirmation on social media:
It appears that George Kirby just opened today's game here in Boston with a knuckleball.
Kirby is known as an admirer of Wakefield, and he also threw a first pitch knuckeball in his honor in the final game of 2022. Wakefield died last October after a battle with cancer. He was just 57.
Pitching in Wakefield's longtime ballpark, it only made sense that Kirby do it again on Wednesday.
A cultural icon because of his ability to throw the knuckleball, Wakefield spent 19 years in the big leagues. He played for the Pirates in 1992 and 1993 and then spent 1995-2011 with the Red Sox.
He won exactly 200 games in his career, going 200-180. He pitched as both a starter and a reliever, starting 463 games in his career. He also saved 22.
He had a lifetime 4.41 ERA and threw more than 3,220 innings. He won the World Series in 2004 and 2007 with the Red Sox and pitched in 11 different playoff series. He is a member of the Red Sox Hall of Fame.
He had also served as a Red Sox broadcaster on television with NESN once his playing days concluded.
At the time of this posting, the Mariners trail the Red Sox 1-0. Kirby gave up a run in the first inning. The knuckleball was taken for a ball.
