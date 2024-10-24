Seattle Mariners Minor League Affiliate Congratulates Team Legend on Retirement
The Everett AquaSox, the Single-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, took some time on Wednesday to congratulate former M's pitcher James Paxton on his retirement.
The AquaSox posted a picture of Paxton while playing for the AquaSox on "X." They had the following message:
We would like to congratulate James Paxton on a great MLB career. The "Big Maple" pitched 11 seasons in the majors and threw a no-hitter against the Blue Jays. Enjoy retirement.
We have seen no formal announcement of Paxton's retirement, but he made comments before the season ended that seemed pretty definitive about 2024 being his final season. The Mariners also wished him a happy retirement earlier this month.
Still only 35 years old, Paxton has dealt with several injury issues over the last few years. In 2020, he pitched just 20.1 innings for the Yankees. In 2021, he came back to the Mariners and pitched just 1.1 innings before needing Tommy John surgery. In 2022, he didn't pitch at all while a member of the Boston Red Sox. In 2023, he rebounded to make 19 starts for Boston and he made 21 starts for the Dodgers and Boston this season.
However, before all that, he was a huge part of the Mariners rotation. Coming up with Seattle, he debuted in 2013 and stayed until 2018 (before the one start in 2021). With Seattle, he went 41-26 and posted a 3.42 ERA. He threw that no-hitter with the M's and his "Maple Grove" became a huge part of the M's promotional efforts, similar to the "King's Court" for Felix Hernandez.
Lifetime, Paxton was 73-41 with a 3.77 ERA.
Paxton made all of one career start for the AquaSox, back in 2014.
