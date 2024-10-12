Former Seattle Mariners Ace Pitcher Seemingly Announces Retirement
On Friday, the Seattle Mariners put up a nice post on "X" wishing former ace pitcher James Paxton the best of luck in his retirement.
You can see the post below:
From the no-hitter to the Maple Grove... thank you for everything, @James_Paxton!
Wishing you nothing but the best in retirement
Now, we had heard weeks ago that Paxton was planning to retire at the end of the 2024 season, but we still haven't seen anything official from him yet. However, if the M's are posting this, then the official announcement must be imminent.
Still only 35 years old, Paxton has dealt with several injury issues over the last few years. In 2020, he pitched just 20.1 innings for the Yankees. In 2021, he came back to the Mariners and pitched just 1.1 innings before needing Tommy John surgery. In 2022, he didn't pitch at all while a member of the Boston Red Sox. In 2023, he rebounded to make 19 starts for Boston and he made 21 starts for the Dodgers and Boston this season.
However, before all that, he was a huge part of the Mariners rotation. Coming up with Seattle, he debuted in 2013 and stayed until 2018 (before the one start in 2021). With Seattle, he went 41-26 and posted a 3.42 ERA. He threw a no-hitter with the M's and his "Maple Grove" became a huge part of the M's promotional efforts, similar to the "King's Court" for Felix Hernandez.
Lifetime, Paxton was 73-41 with a 3.77 ERA.
