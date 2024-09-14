Seattle Mariners Prospect Sets Personal, Club History on Friday
The Seattle Mariners are still trying to extend their season into October. But the postseason has been well underway for multiple of the organization's minor league affiliates.
The team's Low-A Modesto Nuts are heading to the California League Championship Series and the organization's Double-A Arkansas Travelers are set to play in the Texas League Division Series starting on Tuesday.
And one Seattle prospect for Arkansas just set some personal and club history during a game on Friday.
During a 7-6 loss to the Kansas City Royals' Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Friday, Travelers catcher Harry Ford swiped his 35th stolen base of the season.
Ford became just the second minor league catcher since 2005 to snag that many bags. It was also Arkansas' 231st stolen base this season — a new club record.
The Travelers have four players including Ford with at least 20 stolen bases this season. Jared Oliva leads the team with 36, Cole Young has 23 and Victor Labrada has 22.
Ford is ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the Mariners' farm system and the No. 49 prospect in all of baseball according to MLB Pipeline.
Ford is batting .251 this season with seven home runs and 44 RBIs to go with his aforementioned 35 stolen bases.
Ford is hitting .382 (13-for-34) in nine games in September entering Friday. He's raised his batting average from .239 entering the month to his current total of .251.
Ford is a two-time MLB All-Star Futures Game participant (2023 and 2024) and was on Great Britain's World Baseball Classic team in 2023.
Ford was a first round pick for Seattle in 2021 out of high school. He's in the middle of his fourth year in the Mariners farm system.
Ford is projected for a 2025 call-up according to MLB Pipeline and could find his way to the major league team as soon as the start of next season depending on how spring training goes and how the roster shakes up between now and then.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
PROMISING MARINERS PROSPECT OUT FOR THE SEASON: Seattle Mariners 2023 draft pick and Wake Forest alum Teddy McGraw will miss the remainder of the season with an elbow flexor issue in the latest of a bad stretch of serious injuries for the young pitcher. CLICK HERE
FORMER DUCK MAKES PRO DEBUT FOR MODESTO: Seattle Mariners 2024 draft pick Brock Moore made an impressive debut with the team's Low-A affiliate Modesto Nuts on Friday. CLICK HERE
EMERSON COMMENTS ON LATEST SEASON WITH AQUASOX: The Seattle Mariners No. 1 overall prospect Colt Emerson is meeting all expectations despite a few injury setbacks during the season. He spoke with Mariners on SI on Sunday. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady