Promising Seattle Mariners Prospect Out For The Season With Elbow Injury
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners shared a slew of bad injury updates to their pitching staff before Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres.
Seattle General Manager Justin Hollander shared news in a pregame interview that starter Luis Castillo would be placed on the 15-day injured list and reliever Yimi Garcia would be out for the season.
Unfortunately for the organization, injuries to their pitchers wasn't limited to just the major leagues.
Hollander said that 2023 third-round pick and former Wake Forest hurler Teddy McGraw had an "issue" with his elbow flexor. That injury will keep McGraw out for the rest of the year.
"(McGraw saw Dr. Keith Meister), there is an issue they are concerned about with his flexor," Hollander said in a pregame interview Tuesday. "They're still evaluating the options there. But we are concerned about the status of his flexor."
The news is a frustrating development in a string of them for McGraw.
McGraw was viewed as a first-round talent in 2023 but dropped to the third round due to him recovering from his second career Tommy John surgery.
McGraw made his professional debut this year with the team's Low-A affiliate Modesto Nuts on Aug. 4 and made four appearances — all starts.
McGraw was on a limited pitch/inning count during his outings and didn't go further than three innings pitched but still managed to show some promise in those four outings. He had a 4.15 ERA and eight strikeouts in 8.2 total innings pitched.
A flexor issue is a huge blow to McGraw. And the fact that he saw Dr. Meister for it is a major red flag. The Mariners have worked with Meister for multiple serious injuries to their pitchers. He performed the Tommy John surgery that major league reliever Matt Brash is still recovering from. Meister also performed the Tommy John surgery on starter Robbie Ray that cut short his last season with Seattle last season and kept him out until late this season.
Any serious surgery will likely keep McGraw out for the 2025 season. He's just 22 years-old and is already staring down the possibility of undergoing his third major surgery on his throwing arm.
Hopefully McGraw's recovery goes well and he can avoid a worst-case scenario.
