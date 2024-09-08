Seattle Mariners 2024 Draft Pick and Former Oregon Duck Makes Professional Debut
The Seattle Mariners are continuing to work in their 2024 draft picks to their minor league system.
Will Riley, Josh Caron and Brandon Eike have all impressed in their limited but solid stints with the team's Low-A affiliate Modesto Nuts.
The 2024 rookies already in Modesto will get some playoff experience and will have a chance to help the team defend their California League crown at John Thurman Field.
And Riley, Caron and Eike were just joined by another fellow 2024 draft selection — seventh round pick Brock Moore.
The former Oregon Duck made his professional debut with the Nuts on Friday and impressed in his debut in Seattle's minor leagues.
Moore showed off his high-end velocity that made him such an intriguing prospect for the Mariners, but also had some struggles.
Moore walked two batters and threw a wild pitch and had another pitch result in a passed ball. But he also struck out two batters and forced a pop out to get himself out of a runners-on-the-corners jam.
Moore pitched just one season in Eugene, Ore., with the Ducks after spending two seasons pitching at the NAIA level with the Menlo Oaks.
Moore had a 5.81 ERA in 17 appearances (one start) with 52 strikeouts in 31 innings pitched.
During this year's MLB Draft, Senior Director of Amateur Scouting Scott Hunter mentioned the potential and the physical abulity of several of their draft picks, including Moore.
Based on the number of first-year professionals who have already debuted for the Nuts, it seems like Seattle's draft picks are meeting that potential ahead of schedule.
