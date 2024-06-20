Mariners Realize They Can't Win Every Game, Drop Ugly Affair to Guardians on Wednesday
The Seattle Mariners saw their four-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday by the Cleveland Guardians. The M's were blown out, 8-0, in a frustrating game. With the loss, they fell to 44-32 on the season but still lead comfortably in the American League West. As we do after every game, here's what you need to know:
The Overwhelming Story
This game was frustrating on many levels. First off, Bryan Woo made his first start in 12 days after dealing with some arm discomfort, but he only lasted 4.0 innings after throwing 64 pitches (30ish in the first inning). He surrendered three earned runs. A group of relievers, including Mike Baumann, Cody Bolton and Eduard Buzardo each gave up runs over the next four innings. On the offensive side of things, the M's struck out 14 times, albeit with no help from the home plate umpire Doug Eddings (more on that in a second).
The Big Plays
Leading 1-0 in the second, Guardians' outfielder Steven Kwan hit a rare home run off Woo to give Cleveland a 3-0 lead.
Naylor hit the first of his two home runs off Baumann in the fifth. This made it 6-0 Cleveland.
Naylor popped another homer off Buzardo in the eighth. This made it 8-0 and ended the scoring for the night.
On the umpiring front, for the second straight night, an M's player was ejected. JP Crawford was tossed for arguing balls and strikes, as was manager Scott Servais. Luke Raley was ejected on Tuesday.
Odds and Ends
Julio Rodriguez got back in the hit column with a single...Josh Rojas and Dom Canzone had the other two hits for the M's on the night... Four different Mariners struck out multiple times in this game... Woo only had one strikeout and fell to 3-1 on the year... The two teams play on Thursday at 10:10 a.m. PT.
