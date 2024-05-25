Mariners' Reliever Falls on Wrong Side of Baseball History in Friday's Loss

EDDIE ROSARIO



this pitch was 1.57 feet from the center of the plate, the furthest-inside pitch a LHB has homered off of under Statcast (2015)



there have been 4 RHB HR at least that far inside, most recently 5/4/19 Ronny Rodríguez 1.75 ft https://t.co/5GBEwTyVsK