Mariners' Reliever Falls on Wrong Side of Baseball History in Friday's Loss
Seattle Mariners' reliever Austin Voth fell on the wrong side of recent baseball history during Friday's loss to the Washington Nationals.
Pitching in the bottom of the eighth inning of a 6-1 loss, Voth surrendered a solo home run to Nationals' outfielder Eddie Rosario, who accomplished something never before done in the Statcast Era.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
EDDIE ROSARIO
this pitch was 1.57 feet from the center of the plate, the furthest-inside pitch a LHB has homered off of under Statcast (2015)
there have been 4 RHB HR at least that far inside, most recently 5/4/19 Ronny Rodríguez 1.75 ft
Yes, the pitch by Voth was a little up, but you can't even be mad about that. It was so far off the plate, Rosario isn't supposed to be able to hit it that far - and keep it fair.
The 31-year-old Voth is in his first year with the Mariners after spending five with the Nationals and part of two with the Baltimore Orioles. Having served as both a starter and a reliever in his career, he's 16-14 with a 4.83 lifetime ERA. This year, he's 1-0 with a 3.72 in a bullpen exclusive role.
He's given up runs in three of his last five appearances, and the M's could stand to see him perform with more consistency. Outside of Andres Munoz, the bullpen has revealed major question marks over the last three weeks or so.
The M's are now 27-25 on the season and will take on the Nationals again on Saturday afternoon.
