Seattle Mariners to Wear Different Uniforms For Game on Saturday Night
On Saturday night against the Texas Rangers, the Seattle Mariners will be wearing a different cap than usual.
Gone is the typical S with the nautical compass and in is the black hat with the plain block "S." The reason? The M's are wearing Seattle Steelheads hats as part of the team's celebration of "Juneteenth" at the ballpark.
The Mariners made the announcement on social media:
A tip of the cap to Seattle baseball history.
We’ll be wearing our Seattle Steelheads hat with our home white jersey as part of African American Heritage Day: A Juneteenth Celebration at the ballpark tonight.
In the past, the M's have worn the entire Steelheads uniform, however that isn't the case this year. There's no reason why yet but it very well could be a Fanatics uniform issue, as has become commonplace this season.
The M's will enter play on Saturday on the heels of a 3-2 win on Friday night. The win, which featured a home run from Mitch Garver and a 6.0 inning gem from Luis Castillo, moved the Mariners to 41-31 on the season. Seattle leads the American League West by 6.5 games over the Rangers, who won the World Series a year ago.
On the mound on Saturday will be Rangers' star Nathan Eovaldi. Known as a big-game pitcher, he's won the World Series in his career with the 2018 Red Sox and the 2023 Rangers. He'll be opposed by M's starter George Kirby, who is coming off a 7.0 outing against the Kansas City Royals.
First pitch is set for 4:15 p.m. PT.
