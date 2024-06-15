Mariners Extend Best Streak in Franchise History with Big Win on Friday
The Seattle Mariners earned a huge win on Friday night, beating the Texas Rangers 3-2 at T-Mobile Park.
The win was massive because it helped Seattle extend its lead on the Rangers in the American League West to 6.5 games. The M's haven't won a division title since 2001 and are doing all they can to raise another banner in the T-Mobile Park rafters.
The M's win was their 11th straight series-opening win at home, which is a record in team history.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
The @Mariners have won 11 consecutive series openers at @TMobilePark since April 1, extending their franchise record for most consecutive home series-opening wins.
It is the longest such streak in @MLB this season.
The ability to take game one of a series is huge as it lessens the pressure on you moving forward through the rest of a series. Furthermore, it often times taxes the bullpen of an opponent early, which can have a big effect later.
The M's won that game on the strength of another solid pitching performance from Luis Castillo, who tossed 6.0 innings while allowing just two earned runs. Mitch Garver also provided a huge home run in the first inning which quickly erased a two-run deficit.
The M's will be back in action with the Rangers on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 4:15 p.m. PT as George Kirby takes the mound against Nathan Eovaldi.
The game will be nationally televised on FOX. The M's wrap up the series with Texas on Sunday afternoon.
