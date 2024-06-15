Mariners Now Lead Baseball in This Awesome Clutch Offensive Category
The Seattle Mariners failed to find the full late-game magic on Thursday night against the Chicago White Sox, but they did find some of it.
Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the ninth inning, M's star Julio Rodriguez hit a game-tying home run off of Sox' closer Michael Kopech. The blast was a significant and historic one for Rodriguez personally, but also a big one for the team.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
@JRODShow44's home run was the @Mariners 8th game-tying/go-ahead RBI in the 9th inning this season, tied for most in @MLB.
The Mariners have made a habit of coming back later in games this season, and winning in extra innings, so it's not surprising to see them leading the league in this category.
It's been a frustrating season overall for Rodriguez, so it's nice to see him get into the offensive action in this manner. An All-Star in each of the last two seasons, Rodriguez has just six homers and 26 RBI this season. He'll need to put up a strong next few weeks to have a chance at making the All-Star team again this year.
The Mariners will hope they don't need late-game magic on Friday when they take on the division rival Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park. They'll look to get up early and often against Rangers' lefty Andrew Heaney, who comes in at 2-7.
The M's will send their ace Luis Castillo to the mound. He's 5-7 this year. The M's lead the Rangers by 5.5 games in the division entering play.
