The Seattle Mariners Have Made a Smart, Albeit Drastic, Decision with Julio Rodriguez
Heading into Thursday's series finale with the New York Yankees, the Seattle Mariners have finally made the drastic decision to drop star Julio Rodriguez in the order.
He'll be batting sixth, behind Dom Canzone, as Dylan Moore takes his usual spot in the No. 2 hole.
It's sad to see Rodriguez get dropped that far, but it's understandable, and for now it's the right move too. Moving him lower in the order will hopefully result in him getting more fastballs and feeling less pressure.
The 23-year-old Silver Slugger is hitting a respectable .263 this season but he's gone through a massive power shortage, hitting just two home runs and bringing in 14 runs. He's struggling to hit the ball in the air with authority and is struggling to make conistent contact. He struck out three times against the Yankees on Wednesday and has a massive 28.3 percent strikeout percentage.
It should be noted that the M's also dropped Rodriguez to the No. 6 spot in the order last May 10th when he was struggling in the early going. He was hitting just .204 at that point in 2023 and ended up hitting 32 homers and bringing in 103 runs. The talent is immense, so perhaps this move can spark him in the same way it did a year ago.
The Mariners are looking to take the series from New York on Thursday afternoon. First pitch is set for 9:35 a.m. PT as Luis Gil (NY) pitches against Luis Castillo for the Mariners.
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
1) Samad Taylor steals home for Triple-A Tacoma
2) M's trade for reliever Mike Baumann, give up minor league catcher