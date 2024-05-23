Philadelphia Phillies on Pace to Tie 2001 Mariners in Baseball History
The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night to run their record to 36-14 overall for the season.
With that win, the Phillies are currently on pace to tie the Seattle Mariners in baseball history.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today:
The Philadelphia Phillies, off to a franchise-record 36-14 start, is insane.
They are on pace to go 116-46.
Of course, their schedule eventually will get tougher.
The Phillies have not played a team with a winning record since March 31, which could continue until June 3.
The 2001 Mariners won 116 games, which was tied for the most wins in regular season history with the 1906 Chicago Cubs. There's obviously a lot of time left this year but to see the Phillies in the same category as the 2001 M's shows just how special they are.
Just for a reminder on that 2001 Mariners team: That was the first year of Ichiro Suzuki's career, where he won both the Rookie of the Year and the MVP Award.
Furthermore, the Mariners led baseball in runs/game at 5.72, stolen bases (174), on-base percentage (.360), ERA (3.54), shutouts (14) and fewest hits allowed.
If you are protective of the Mariners record and don't want to see it broken, it should be noted that through 50 games, the Phillies are behind where the M's were at, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
teams to win at least 36 of first 50 games, last 50 seasons:
2024 Phillies
2001 Mariners (38)
1998 Yankees (37)
1998 Braves
1995 Cleveland
1984 Tigers (39)
Unfortunately the Mariners did not win the World Series that year, as they were beaten by the New York Yankees in the ALCS.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
1) Samad Taylor steals home for Triple-A Tacoma
2) M's trade for reliever Mike Baumann, give up minor league catcher